Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady faces toughest challenge yet after Game 1 heartbreak

The only thing missing is a national championship and that goal will be the toughest to reach after she gave up a late lead in Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series to Texas on Wednesday. After the 2-1 loss, the Red Raiders must beat the Longhorns in two straight to win the national title.

Canady, who threw 88 pitches in Game 1, is battling a soft tissue injury on her left leg suffered in the preseason that has severely limited her practice time. She still expects to be ready for Game 2 on Thursday.

“I’m fine,” a dejected Canady said. “I have all summer to rest. I’m ready to play softball.”

Canady lost the lead when she threw what was supposed be ball four and an intentional walk close enough for Texas’ Reese Atwood to make contact. Atwood knocked in what turned out to be the game winning runs in the sixth inning, putting the Longhorns one win from their first national title.

Atwood knew she was fortunate to get that pitch from Canady.

“Props to NiJa, because she definitely kept us real tight throughout that game,” she said. “She’s a great pitcher. I saw my opportunity and I took it.”

Canady has thrown every pitch for the Red Raiders during the World Series, but Tech coach Gerry Glasco did not guarantee his ace would start on Thursday, saying he needs to watch out for her long-term health. Glasco said Canady is such a competitor that she might not be fully honest about her condition.

“If you know NiJa, she’s not going to complain, she’s not going to tell you,” he said. “We’ll have to really dig, and hopefully the trainer can get her to communicate enough that he’ll get a good assessment. I want to win, but also I want to be sure we leave this season healthy for the future.”

That being said, Glasco expects Canady to be ready. Her competitive drive is one of the reasons recruiting her was a priority when he became Tech’s coach before this season.

Canady has been on the hot seat before. She led Stanford to the national semifinals the previous two seasons and was the winning pitcher on Monday when Tech knocked out four-time defending national champion Oklahoma.

“As far as NiJa tomorrow, if you’ve got to pick a pitcher in America to come back and win two games in a row with — I’ll take NiJa,” he said. “If anybody can do what we need to do to come back, I’m thrilled to have NiJa do it.”

