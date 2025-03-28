Texas Tech rallies from 16 points down to beat Arkansas 85-83 in OT

Darrion Williams scored to break a tie with 7.3 seconds left in overtime after tying the game with a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation to lead Texas Tech to an 85-83 win over Arkansas and a spot in the Elite Eight
Texas Tech guard Kevin Overton (1) and guard Elijah Hawkins (3) defend against Arkansas guard Johnell Davis (1) during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas Tech guard Kevin Overton (1) and guard Elijah Hawkins (3) defend against Arkansas guard Johnell Davis (1) during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Nation & World
By JOSH DUBOW – Associated Press
1 minute ago
X

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Darrion Williams scored the tiebreaking basket with 7.3 seconds left in overtime after tying the game with a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation to lead Texas Tech to an 85-83 win over Arkansas on Thursday night and a spot in the Elite Eight.

The first overtime game of March Madness came thanks to a furious comeback by the third-seeded Red Raiders (28-8) from 16 points down midway through the second half against coach John Calipari's 10th-seeded Razorbacks (22-14).

Texas Tech advanced to play top-seeded Florida in the West Region final on Saturday.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Arkansas guard Johnell Davis (1) shoots during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament game against Texas Tech, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arkansas head coach John Calipari reacts from the sideline during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Texas Tech, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams (5), Arkansas forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) and guard Boogie Fland (2) reach for a rebound during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arkansas forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) and forward Jonas Aidoo (9) defend against Texas Tech guard Kevin Overton, right, during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile (4) dunks during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament game against Texas Tech, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile (4) blocks a shot by Texas Tech forward JT Toppin (15) during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Led by Mark Sears, Alabama breaks the record for 3-pointers in a March...
2
Alabama makes March Madness record 25 3s and romps past BYU 113-88 to...
3
Flagg flies in March Madness and Duke wins 100-93 over Arizona to reach...
4
Stock market today: Asian stocks skid as investors await more Trump...
5
Sidney Crosby breaks Wayne Gretzky's NHL record with his 20th season...