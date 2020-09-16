Texas soldier's slaying inspires bid to expand military code

Reps. Jackie Speier, a Democrat from California, and Markwayne Mullin, a Republican from Oklahoma, said their bill would make sexual harassment a crime within the Uniform Code of Military Justice. The bipartisan bill, which has at least 73 cosponsors, also would move prosecution decisions of sexual assault and sexual harassment cases out of the chain of command and instead go to a new chief prosecutor at each branch of the armed forces.

The bill is named I Am Vanessa Guillen after the hashtag that was used by military sexual assault survivors to denounce their experiences on social media when Spc. Vanessa Guillen went missing in April. According to a federal complaint, Guillen was bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood, near Killeen, Texas. Her body was found on July 1, when a fellow soldier, Spc. Aaron Robinson, was confronted by police and died by suicide.