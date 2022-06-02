Texas senator: School police chief didn't know of 911 calls

Nineteen children and two teachers died in the attack at Robb Elementary School, the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.
Funerals for those slain began this week.
Blebierg reported from Dallas.
FILE - Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022, after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who served as on-site commander during the shooting, said that he's talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he has stopped cooperating. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
FILE - Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022, after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who served as on-site commander during the shooting, said that he's talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he has stopped cooperating. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
A mother and her two daughters embrace one another while visiting a memorial at a town square in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to pay their respects to the victims killed in last week's elementary school shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A mother and her two daughters embrace one another while visiting a memorial at a town square in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to pay their respects to the victims killed in last week's elementary school shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A man, who declined to give his name, sits in front of a banner showing images of victims killed in last week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A man, who declined to give his name, sits in front of a banner showing images of victims killed in last week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jolean Olvedo, left, weeps while being comforted by her partner Natalia Gutierrez at a memorial for Robb Elementary School students and teachers who were killed in last week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jolean Olvedo, left, weeps while being comforted by her partner Natalia Gutierrez at a memorial for Robb Elementary School students and teachers who were killed in last week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A back door at Robb Elementary School, where a gunman entered through to get into a classroom in last week's shooting, is seen in the distance in Uvalde, Texas, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A back door at Robb Elementary School, where a gunman entered through to get into a classroom in last week's shooting, is seen in the distance in Uvalde, Texas, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
FILE - Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022. When the gunman arrived at the school, he hopped its fence and easily entered through an unlocked back door, police said. He holed himself up in a fourth-grade classroom where he killed the children and teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
FILE - Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022. When the gunman arrived at the school, he hopped its fence and easily entered through an unlocked back door, police said. He holed himself up in a fourth-grade classroom where he killed the children and teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
