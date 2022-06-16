BreakingNews
Cincinnati not among cities selected to host 2026 World Cup games
journal-news logo
X

Texas recount underway between Texas Rep. Cuellar, Cisneros

FILE - U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, speaks during a campaign event, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in San Antonio. Cuellar, a 17-year incumbent and one of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress, is in his toughest reelection campaign, facing a May 24 primary runoff against progressive Jessica Cisneros. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, speaks during a campaign event, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in San Antonio. Cuellar, a 17-year incumbent and one of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress, is in his toughest reelection campaign, facing a May 24 primary runoff against progressive Jessica Cisneros. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Nation & World
53 minutes ago
A recount is underway in a Texas primary race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar and progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — A recount was underway Thursday in a Texas primary race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar and progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros following their tight runoff in May.

Before the recount, Cuellar had been leading Cisneros by 187 votes, or 0.4 percentage points, out of 45,429 ballots counted as of last week, according to an Associated Press count. The AP will not declare a winner until the recount is completed.

It was not clear Thursday when the recount would be finished.

The recount was requested by Cisneros, a 29-year-old immigration attorney who is trying to unseat the nine-term South Texas congressman for the second time in as many years. She lost by 4 percentage points in 2020 behind national support from the party's progressive leaders, including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Cuellar has said his lead will hold in Texas' 28th Congressional District, which is heavily Hispanic and runs to the southern border with Mexico. He has bucked his party for years over issues including abortion and gun rights but has kept the support of Democratic leaders in Congress, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The winner of will face Cassy Garcia, who won the Republican runoff for the seat in May.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Democratic Congressional candidate Jessica Cisneros speaks to the media before a rally, Feb. 12, 2022, in San Antonio. Cisneros is challenging nine-term U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar in Texas' Democratic primary runoff election on Tuesday May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Credit: Eric Gay

FILE - Democratic Congressional candidate Jessica Cisneros speaks to the media before a rally, Feb. 12, 2022, in San Antonio. Cisneros is challenging nine-term U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar in Texas' Democratic primary runoff election on Tuesday May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Credit: Eric Gay

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Democratic Congressional candidate Jessica Cisneros speaks to the media before a rally, Feb. 12, 2022, in San Antonio. Cisneros is challenging nine-term U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar in Texas' Democratic primary runoff election on Tuesday May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Credit: Eric Gay

Credit: Eric Gay

In Other News
1
GOP, Dem Senate bargainers divided over gun deal details
2
Warm, dry, breezy weather to challenge fire crews in Arizona
3
Georgetown dad acquitted in final college bribery scam trial
4
AP Interview: Biden says a recession is 'not inevitable'
5
Bird flu outbreak waning but threat of virus lingers
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top