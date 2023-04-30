Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom frustrated by injury

“I want to be out there,” deGrom said Sunday, speaking to media a day after he was placed on the 15-day injured list. “There’s a little inflammation in there, so the goal is to get that knocked out here in the next few days and resume throwing. So, staying optimistic about it.”

DeGrom exited after 3 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees on Friday night, the second time in three starts he left early with an injury. During an outing at Kansas City on April 17, deGrom went four innings before leaving with right wrist soreness.