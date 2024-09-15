Texas QB Quinn Ewers departs with strained abdomen and Arch Manning leads win over UTSA

Manning passed for four touchdowns and ran for another after Ewers left the field. Ewers later returned to the Texas (3-0) sideline in street clothes.

Ewers missed two games in each of the previous two seasons with shoulder injuries. Coach Steve Sarkisian noted the latest injury was not caused by contact but gave no timetable for Ewers to return.

“It remains to be seen the seriousness of that. We don’t think it’s anything structural or broken," Sarkisian said.

Manning, the five-star recruit with the NFL family pedigree, might be the highest-profile backup quarterback in the country. He immediately delivered once he took over.

Manning threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Moore on his first play. He ripped off a 67-yard TD run on Texas’ next possession.

Ewers, who garnered attention as a Heisman Trophy contender after leading Texas to a big win at defending national champion Michigan a week earlier, was 14 of 16 passing for 185 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception before the injury.

Ewers had just completed a 49-yard pass to tight end Gunnar Helm on a deep throw, and then handed off to Quintrevion Wisner before he waved to team medical staff and laid on his back.

Ewers eventually walked off the field, but did not look comfortable as he was surrounded by staff. Ewers then pulled his jersey over his face as he walked into the team medical tent.

