journal-news logo
X

Texas QB Ewers leaves field after hard hit by Alabama

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers throws a pass during the first half an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Combined ShapeCaption
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers throws a pass during the first half an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Nation & World
Updated 57 minutes ago
Texas freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers has left the field after taking a hard fall on his left shoulder at the end of the first quarter against No. 1 Alabama

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers left the field after taking a hard fall on his left shoulder at the end of the first quarter against No. 1 Alabama.

Ewers was 9 of 12 passing for 134 yards and completed a 46-yard throw to Xavier Worthy that set up a touchdown that tied the game at 10-10.

Ewers scrambled and was hit by Alabama's Dallas Turner, who landed on Ewers and was given a personal foul.

Ewers laid on the field for several moments before walking off and going straight into the medical tent. He emerged with a towel over his head and went to the Texas locker room at the start of the second quarter.

Ewers was one of the top recruits in the country when he initially signed with Ohio State out of high school. He transferred to Texas and won the starting job over Hudson Card.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

In Other News
1
Poitras documentary wins top prize at Venice Film Festival
2
Heat wave breaks in Southern California with spotty rain
3
EXPLAINER: What to know ahead of Sweden's election Sunday
4
Tiafoe off US Davis Cup team for next week | US Open updates
5
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top