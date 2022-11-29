Texas prosecutor resigns amid 2019 Walmart attack criticism

El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, a Democrat who was elected in 2020, agreed to resign during a court hearing Monday, El Paso television station KTSM reported. Her last day will be Dec. 14.

Rosales' job was put in jeopardy over accusations of incompetence involving hundreds of criminal cases in El Paso and slowing down the case against Patrick Crusius, the suspected Walmart shooter who faces the death penalty if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty.