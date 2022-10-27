Texas police: Uvalde officers' probe to be over by year-end

The commission oversees state police and is a board of four members, all appointed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, a longtime supporter of McCraw. The board did not ask McCraw any questions about Uvalde.

The meeting came a week after the department fired one of seven troopers subject to an internal investigation into their actions during one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history.

Jesse Rizzo, whose 9-year-old niece Jacklyn Cazares was among the victims, said misleading and false comments from authorities about the police response has compounded the small town's grief and eroded trust in law enforcement.

“The aftermath that came after that was absolutely unacceptable, hurtful, painful," Rizzo said. “Every single time seemed like lie after lie, disinformation."

McCraw on Thursday apologized for the department originally saying that the gunman had been able to gain access to the school because a teacher had propped open an exterior door with a rock. The teacher had gone back and shut the door, but it did not lock.

But McCraw insisted his department “did not fail the community," drawing condemnation from the assembled Uvalde families.

“If you're a man of your word then you would retire,” Brett Cross, the uncle of 10-year-old victim Uziyah Garcia, told McCraw. “But unfortunately it doesn't seem like you're going to do that because you keep talking in circles.”

Another of the state troopers under internal investigation was Crimson Elizondo, who resigned and later was hired by Uvalde schools to work as a campus police officer. She was fired less than 24 hours after outraged parents in Uvalde found out about her hiring.

___

Associated Press writer Jake Bleiberg contributed from Dallas.

___

More on the school shooting in Uvalde: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting