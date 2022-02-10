Texas man indicted on murder charge for driveway slaying

Authorities have said they don't believe Turner and Dghoughi knew each other. Dghoughi's family and friends have said he liked to drive around and listen to music.

Dghoughi came to the U.S. in 2012 from Morocco in search of a better education, his mother, Fatiha Haouass, told the Austin American-Statesman. He attended Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island and graduated with a master's degree in business administration and finance, she said.

Dghoughi moved to Austin and was seeking work as a financial analyst. His family said he had several job interviews lined up at the time of his death.

“He was just looking for a better life,” Haouass said.

