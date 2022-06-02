Texas holds off Arizona State for fourth national title

Arizona State tightened the gap, leading to some tense moments down the stretch.

Texas senior Parker Coody, a national runner-up, routed James Leow 6 and 5, then Arizona State's Mason Andersen tied the championship match with a 3-and-2 win over Cole Hammer.

Pierceson Coody, Parker's twin, closed out his match with Preston Summerhays 2 and 1 by getting up and down for birdie on the short par-4 17th on Grahawk's Raptor Course. Summerhays drove it just off the green and missed a 4-foot birdie before Coody's 3-footer fell.

Texas junior Mason Nome had a 1-up lead after a birdie on the par-4 14th, but David Puig tied the match with a birdie on No. 17.

Nome then hit a tree left of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 18th hole, leaving him 243 yards to the green. He hit it through the green and made a 20-foot par putt after Puig just missed a birdie, sending the match to extra holes.

Nome spun his ball off the par-4 10th hole and lost the hole 2 and 1, but didn't have to worry about it with Vick securing the title a few hundred yards away.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports