Texas high school on lockdown amid reports of shooting

The Mansfield Independent School District said in a news release that Timberview High School was on lockdown Wednesday morning. The school is in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

An Arlington Police Department spokeswoman said officers responded to a shooting at the school, but that she couldn't not confirm whether there were any injuries. The police department said on Twitter that officers were doing a "methodical search" and were working closely with other law enforcement agencies.