Texas governor gives OK for bars to begin reopening

However, Abbott's order does not allow Texas bars to fully reopen, and not everywhere. He limited bars to resume business at 50% capacity beginning next week, and only in counties that grant permission.

Texas this week surpassed 16,000 virus deaths and is closing in on 800,000 confirmed cases. Last month, Abbott began relaxing some coronavirus restrictions for the first time since a summer surge of cases hammered Texas, overwhelming hospitals in Houston and along the hard-hit border with Mexico.