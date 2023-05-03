Texas Democrat Allred says he'll run against Cruz for Senate

Allred, a three-term congressman and former NFL player, enters the race a heavy underdog. No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas in nearly 30 years, although Cruz only narrowly beat Beto O'Rourke in 2018 during what was a strong midterm election cycle nationally for Democrats.

“Some people say a Democrat can't win in Texas,” Allred said in a campaign launch video. “Well, someone like me was never supposed to get this far.”