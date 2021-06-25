Texas defeats Virginia 6-2 to reach bracket final at CWS

They had tied it in the fifth on Chris Newell's second homer in two games and fifth of the season. It was the 400th home run of the national tournament, the most since it expanded to 64 teams in 1999.

The Cavs might have been able to take the lead in the sixth had it not been for Texas left-handed starter Pete Hansen knocking down Kent’s line shot up the middle with one out. Kyle Teel was running from second on the play and was thrown out at third when the ball deflected off Hansen’s glove to shortstop Trey Faltine.

Hansen left after that play, having gone 5 2/3 innings in his shortest start since March 30. The redshirt freshman was mostly effective, allowing two runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out six.

Cole Quintanilla (5-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings and got the win, and Aaron Nixon went 1 2/3 innings for his ninth save. Matt Wyatt (4-2) took the loss after relieving Mike Vasil.

Vasil pitched seven innings to match his career high. He allowed two runs — one earned — and four hits with a walk. He struck out eight.

It was the third straight strong start for the Cavs at the CWS. Andrew Abbott pitched six innings in a 6-0 win over Tennessee on Sunday, and Griff McGarry took a no-hitter into the eighth inning in what turned out to be a 6-5 loss to Mississippi State on Tuesday.

The game started 3 hours, 39 minutes late because of rain and lightning. The 9:45 p.m. CDT first pitch was the latest at the CWS since an LSU-Alabama game on June 7, 1997, started at 11:40 p.m.

Texas outfielder Eric Kennedy (30) runs home on a wild pitch by Virginia pitcher Mike Vasil (48) during a baseball game in the College World Series Thursday, June 24, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson

Virginia Chris Newell (9) runs the bases after hitting a two run homer in the fifth inning during a baseball game in the College World Series Thursday, June 24, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson

Virginia Logan Michaels (12) scores on a Chris Newell homer in the fifth inning during a baseball game in the College World Series Thursday, June 24, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson

Virginia Chris Newell (9) celebrates his homer in the fifth inning with Logan Michaels (12) and Zack Gelof (18) against Texas during a baseball game in the College World Series Thursday, June 24, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson

A rainbow can be seen behind TD Ameritrade Park after a rain delay in the Texas and Virginia game of the College World Series on Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Omaha, Neb. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: CHRIS MACHIAN Credit: CHRIS MACHIAN

A rainbow can be seen behind TD Ameritrade Park after a rain delay in the Texas and Virginia game of the College World Series on Thursday, June 24, 2021 n Omaha, Neb. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: CHRIS MACHIAN Credit: CHRIS MACHIAN

Two Texas fans watch the sun come out as the weather clears for start of the baseball game between Texas and Virginia in the College World Series Thursday, June 24, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson