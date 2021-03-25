Texas death toll from February storm, outages surpasses 100

The most confirmed deaths occurred around Houston, where Harris County officials have reported at least 31 victims.

Among them was Gilbert Rivera, 60, who told relatives after the power went out in his garage apartment that he was cold but staying bundled up. Rivera, who worked for decades as a custodian, had a learning disability but reveled in his independence and chose to live on his own.

Lawrence Ibarra, his 44-year-old nephew, said that after a day of being unable to reach Rivera, his father went out on Houston’s treacherously icy and snowy roads to check on him. When he arrived at Rivera’s garage apartment, he found his brother bundled up and dead on the floor. The temperature in Rivera’s house was 37 degrees fahrenheit (3 degrees celsius).

Ibarra said his father told him: “I think he froze to death.”

The autopsy determined the cause of death was hypothermia, which occurs when one’s body loses heat faster than it can produce it. The body first tries to generate heat by shivering and boosting one's heart rate, but if internal temperatures keep dropping, that slows and the body will restrict blood circulation to extremities to maintain blood in the core and keep internal organs warm.

Left untreated, hypothermia begins to affect the brain.

“As people get colder, their mental status can change, and they can become unresponsive and not think as clearly,” said Dr. Deborah Diercks, chair of emergency medicine at UT Southwestern.

Rivera's family is among dozens who have filed a lawsuits against electricity providers and the state's embattled power grid, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. The disaster led to a congressional investigation and the ouster of ERCOT CEO Bill Magness.

Next week, the Texas House is expected to vote on a package in response to the storm, including efforts to winterize power plants. On Thursday, ERCOT announced that projections show a “low risk" for blackouts during Texas' sweltering summer months, when demand on the system is typically highest.

Stengle reported from Dallas.

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, an Oncor Electric Delivery lineman crew works on repairing a utility pole that was damaged by the winter storm that passed through Odessa, Texas. Texas officials on Thursday, March, 25, 2021 raised the death toll from February's winter storm and blackouts to at least 111 people — nearly doubling the state's initial tally following one of the worst power outages in U.S. history.. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File) Credit: Eli Hartman Credit: Eli Hartman