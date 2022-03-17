Texas crash victims included new students just branching out

Jackson Zinn was close to his parents and two younger sisters, coached children playing in a special needs soccer league his family organized and was well loved by his co-workers at the Red Robin in suburban Denver where he worked as a waiter when he was home from school, said Long in an interview Thursday.

Zinn transferred to the University of the Southwest after spending one year at a military school in New Mexico, seeing it as an opportunity to both play golf and get a Christian education, he said.

Zinn loved the smell of the golf course and the feel of tees and clubs, and enjoyed being able to relax and play in the church’s annual golf tournament to raise money for Indigenous people in the Peruvian Amazon, Long said.

“He said that that’s the one place he could play his game and play it well and not feel the pressure of having to perform because he was doing it for a bigger mission, a bigger reason,” he said.

The other victims were golf coach Tyler James of Hobbs; junior Karisa Raines of Fort Stockton, Texas; freshmen Laci Stone of Nocona, Texas; Travis Garcia of Pleasanton, Texas; freshman Mauricio Sanchez of Mexico; and freshman Tiago Sousa of Portugal. The school and authorities did not release hometowns for Sanchez and Sousa.

The two injured students were identified by authorities as Dayton Price of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada; and Hayden Underhill of Amherstview, Ontario, Canada.

Garcia was voted Pleasanton High School's most valuable player last year, when he and his fellow Eagles made their first-ever appearance at the Texas state championships. He was remembered by those who worked with him at a golf club near Pleasanton as a phenomenal kid who made great strides in just a few short years after first picking up a club.

Myles Dumont, manager of golf operations for the River Bend Golf Club. said Thursday that Garcia played a big role in his high school team's success. He also said the teen didn't mind spending hours and hours outside, practicing his craft.

“He really just fell in love with the game, and we were all really excited to see where his golf career was going to take him,” Dumont said. “We were really proud of him, really happy to see him have an opportunity to go somewhere to play. The sky was the limit for him."

Sousa also had an “immense passion for golf,” said Renata Afonso, the head of Escola Secundária de Loulé, a high school he attended on Portugal’s southern coast.

“He was a very dedicated student, very involved in social causes,” she said. “Any school would be delighted to have had him as a student.”

Stone graduated from Nocona High School in 2021, where she played golf, volleyball and softball. Her mother, Chelsi Stone, described her as a ray of sunshine and told the story of how the 18-year-old had begged her to get tiny matching heart tattoos before returning to the University of the Southwest.

“I’m so forever grateful that God gave me the courage to go through with it and always have this memory with her,” Chelsi Stone wrote on her Facebook page.

Most of the students killed in the crash were freshmen who were getting their first taste of life away from home at the private Christian university where on-campus enrollment hovered around 300.

The men's and women's golf teams were united not only by their love for the game but by their faith, friends and family have said.

With many students away for spring break, the university was planning a gathering next week, while counselors were at the ready to help students before that. Prayers and condolences continued to flood social media sites on Thursday as separate fundraising efforts were underway by the university as well as friends to help the victims’ families.

___

Slevin reported from Denver. Montoya Bryan reported from Albuquerque.

Caption This combo of undated photos provided by the University of the Southwest, shows from left, golf coach Tyler James, and golfers Travis Garcia and Dayton Price. James and Garcia were killed, and Price was critically injured, in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022. (University of the Southwest via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption This combo of undated photos provided by the University of the Southwest, shows from left, golf coach Tyler James, and golfers Travis Garcia and Dayton Price. James and Garcia were killed, and Price was critically injured, in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022. (University of the Southwest via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This combo of undated photos provided by the University of the Southwest, shows from left, golfers Laci Stone, Hayden Underhill, and Jackson Zinn. Stone and Zinn were killed, and Underhill was critically injured, in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022. (University of the Southwest via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption This combo of undated photos provided by the University of the Southwest, shows from left, golfers Laci Stone, Hayden Underhill, and Jackson Zinn. Stone and Zinn were killed, and Underhill was critically injured, in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022. (University of the Southwest via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This undated photo provided by the University of the Southwest shows golfer Karisa Raines, who was killed in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022. (University of the Southwest via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption This undated photo provided by the University of the Southwest shows golfer Karisa Raines, who was killed in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022. (University of the Southwest via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This undated photos provided by the University of the Southwest shows golfer Mauricio Sanchez, who was killed in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022. (University of the Southwest via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption This undated photos provided by the University of the Southwest shows golfer Mauricio Sanchez, who was killed in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022. (University of the Southwest via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This undated photo provided by the University of the Southwest shows golfer Jackson Zinn, who was killed in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022. (University of the Southwest via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption This undated photo provided by the University of the Southwest shows golfer Jackson Zinn, who was killed in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022. (University of the Southwest via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This undated photos provided by the University of the Southwest shows golfer Hayden Underhill, who was critically injured in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022. (University of the Southwest via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption This undated photos provided by the University of the Southwest shows golfer Hayden Underhill, who was critically injured in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022. (University of the Southwest via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This undated photo provided by the University of the Southwest shows golfer Laci Stone, who was killed in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022. (University of the Southwest via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption This undated photo provided by the University of the Southwest shows golfer Laci Stone, who was killed in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022. (University of the Southwest via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This undated photo provided by the University of the Southwest shows golfer Tiago Sousa, who was killed in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022. (University of the Southwest via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption This undated photo provided by the University of the Southwest shows golfer Tiago Sousa, who was killed in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022. (University of the Southwest via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This undated photo provided by the University of the Southwest shows golf coach Tyler James, who was killed in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022. (University of the Southwest via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption This undated photo provided by the University of the Southwest shows golf coach Tyler James, who was killed in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022. (University of the Southwest via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Bryanna Saiz, right, cries with others during a memorial for Jackson Zinn at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hobbs, New Mexico. Zinn, who worked at the restaurant, was killed with several other student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher Caption Bryanna Saiz, right, cries with others during a memorial for Jackson Zinn at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hobbs, New Mexico. Zinn, who worked at the restaurant, was killed with several other student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Caption Emily Funderburk, right, embraces friends and coworkers during a memorial for Jackson Zinn at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hobbs, New Mexico. Zinn, who worked at the restaurant, was killed with several other student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher Caption Emily Funderburk, right, embraces friends and coworkers during a memorial for Jackson Zinn at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hobbs, New Mexico. Zinn, who worked at the restaurant, was killed with several other student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Caption People release balloons during a memorial for Jackson Zinn at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hobbs, New Mexico. Zinn, who worked at the restaurant, was killed with several other student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher Caption People release balloons during a memorial for Jackson Zinn at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hobbs, New Mexico. Zinn, who worked at the restaurant, was killed with several other student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Caption People watch after releasing balloons during a memorial for Jackson Zinn at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hobbs, New Mexico. Zinn, who worked at the restaurant, was killed with several other student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher Caption People watch after releasing balloons during a memorial for Jackson Zinn at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hobbs, New Mexico. Zinn, who worked at the restaurant, was killed with several other student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Caption University of the Southwest golf players from left, Phillip Lopez, Jonny Flores and Halie Cruz visit the site of a memorial erected for the victims of the USW golf teams car wreck Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs, N.M. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Eli Hartman Credit: Eli Hartman Caption University of the Southwest golf players from left, Phillip Lopez, Jonny Flores and Halie Cruz visit the site of a memorial erected for the victims of the USW golf teams car wreck Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs, N.M. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Eli Hartman Credit: Eli Hartman

Caption In this image provided by East Texas Baptist University (ETBU) Athletic Communications, Tyler James, right, and golfer Elizabeth Hardy look on at the Pinecrest Invitational golf tournament on March 2, 2020, in Pinecrest Country Club, Texas, when James was a graduate assistant coach for the ETBU golf program. Nine people, including James, now University of the Southwest golf coach, and six students died in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas on Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022, while returning home from a golf tournament, authorities said. (ETBU Athletic Communications via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this image provided by East Texas Baptist University (ETBU) Athletic Communications, Tyler James, right, and golfer Elizabeth Hardy look on at the Pinecrest Invitational golf tournament on March 2, 2020, in Pinecrest Country Club, Texas, when James was a graduate assistant coach for the ETBU golf program. Nine people, including James, now University of the Southwest golf coach, and six students died in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas on Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022, while returning home from a golf tournament, authorities said. (ETBU Athletic Communications via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Bryanna Saiz, center, cries with others during a memorial for Jackson Zinn at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hobbs, New Mexico. Zinn, who worked at the restaurant, was killed with several other student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher Caption Bryanna Saiz, center, cries with others during a memorial for Jackson Zinn at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hobbs, New Mexico. Zinn, who worked at the restaurant, was killed with several other student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Caption University of the Southwest golf players, from left, Phillip Lopez, Jonny Flores and Halie Cruz visit the site of a memorial, Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs, N.M., erected for the victims of the USW golf team's vehicle crash. (Odessa American/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Eli Hartman Credit: Eli Hartman Caption University of the Southwest golf players, from left, Phillip Lopez, Jonny Flores and Halie Cruz visit the site of a memorial, Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs, N.M., erected for the victims of the USW golf team's vehicle crash. (Odessa American/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Eli Hartman Credit: Eli Hartman

Caption People watch after releasing balloons during a memorial for Jackson Zinn at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hobbs, N.M.. Zinn, who worked at the restaurant, was killed with several other student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher Caption People watch after releasing balloons during a memorial for Jackson Zinn at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hobbs, N.M.. Zinn, who worked at the restaurant, was killed with several other student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Caption People attend a memorial for Jackson Zinn at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hobbs, New Mexico. Zinn, who worked at the restaurant, was killed with several other student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher Caption People attend a memorial for Jackson Zinn at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hobbs, New Mexico. Zinn, who worked at the restaurant, was killed with several other student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Caption People attend a memorial for Jackson Zinn at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hobbs, N.M. Zinn, who worked at the restaurant, was killed with several other student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher Caption People attend a memorial for Jackson Zinn at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hobbs, N.M. Zinn, who worked at the restaurant, was killed with several other student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Caption A memorial erected in honor of the University of the Southwest golf teams car wreck is seen Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs, N.M. Late Tuesday, the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams were involved in a fatal car crash half a mile north of State Highway 115 on Farm-to-Market Road 1788 in Andrews County while on the way back from tournament play in Midland. Nine people were killed in the wreck including six students, one coach, and two in a pickup that collided head-on with the university's van. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Eli Hartman Credit: Eli Hartman Caption A memorial erected in honor of the University of the Southwest golf teams car wreck is seen Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs, N.M. Late Tuesday, the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams were involved in a fatal car crash half a mile north of State Highway 115 on Farm-to-Market Road 1788 in Andrews County while on the way back from tournament play in Midland. Nine people were killed in the wreck including six students, one coach, and two in a pickup that collided head-on with the university's van. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Eli Hartman Credit: Eli Hartman

Caption The University of the Southwest hosted a news conference Thursday, March 17, 2022 regarding the USW golf team car wreck at their campus in Hobbs, N.M. Late Tuesday, the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams were involved in a fatal car crash half a mile north of State Highway 115 on Farm-to-Market Road 1788 in Andrews County while on the way back from tournament play in Midland. Nine people were killed in the wreck including six students, one coach, and two in a pickup that collided head-on with the university's van. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Eli Hartman Credit: Eli Hartman Caption The University of the Southwest hosted a news conference Thursday, March 17, 2022 regarding the USW golf team car wreck at their campus in Hobbs, N.M. Late Tuesday, the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams were involved in a fatal car crash half a mile north of State Highway 115 on Farm-to-Market Road 1788 in Andrews County while on the way back from tournament play in Midland. Nine people were killed in the wreck including six students, one coach, and two in a pickup that collided head-on with the university's van. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Eli Hartman Credit: Eli Hartman