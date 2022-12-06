Texas cop didn't say 'gun' before fatal shooting, search

Body-camera footage showed that neither officer identified themselves as police at the house. Dean's attorney said Monday that Dean opened fire after seeing the silhouette of Jefferson with a gun in the window and a green laser sight pointed at him.

Darch testified that when she turned, all she could see in the window through which Jefferson had just been shot were "eyes as big as saucers.”

“The only thing I could see was eyes, really," she said. "I couldn’t see if it was a male or female. Just eyes.”

Darch testified that Dean never said “gun” before he opened fire and that he didn't mention a weapon as the two of them rushed into the house, a recollection supported by bodycam footage played in court. In the footage, the officers could be heard yelling “hands up” and “show me your hands” as they searched the house, but Dean couldn't be heard mentioning a weapon until he was looking at the gun next to Jefferson's body.

Once inside, Darch said her sole focus became the wailing of Jefferson's 8-year-old nephew, who witnessed the shooting.

Zion Carr, now 11, has offered contradictory accounts of whether his aunt pointed her pistol out the window. He testified on the trial's opening day that she always had the gun down, but said in a recorded interview soon after the shooting that she pointed it at the window.

After seeing Jefferson on the floor and Carr crying, Darch said she wrapped the little boy in a blanket and whisked him out to the curb. She acknowledged that neither she nor Dean rendered aid to Jefferson and said her greatest concern was Carr's well being.

“As soon as I came through the door," she said, “I heard the baby and that became my sole focus.”

___

Associated Press writer Jamie Stengle in Dallas contributed to this report.

Credit: Amanda McCoy Credit: Amanda McCoy

Credit: Amanda McCoy Credit: Amanda McCoy

Credit: Amanda McCoy Credit: Amanda McCoy