Texas announces takeover of Houston schools, stirring anger

The district sued to block a takeover, but new education laws subsequently passed by the GOP-controlled state Legislature and a January ruling from the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the state to seize control.

Schools in Houston are not under mayoral control, unlike in cities such as New York or Chicago, but as expectations of a takeover mounted, the city's Democratic leaders unified in opposition.

Most of Houston's school board members have been replaced since 2019. District officials also say the state is ignoring academic strides made across city schools.

Race is also an issue because the overwhelming majority of students in Houston schools are Hispanic or Black. Domingo Morel, a professor of political science and public services at New York University, has studied school takeovers nationwide and said the political dynamics in Texas are similar to where states have intervened elsewhere.

The demographics in Houston, Morel said, are also similar.

“If we just focus on taking over school districts because they underperform, we would have a lot more takeovers,” Morel said. “But that's not what happens."

Weber reported from Austin, Texas.