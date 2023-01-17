Texas' Abbott begins 3rd term promising safer schools

Whether Abbott, 65, has presidential ambitions in 2024 will also be closely watched. His top political strategist said in November they had not discussed the possibility, but Abbott has never shut the door on a White House run.

In the short term, Abbott's grip on Texas has seldom appeared tighter: He cruised to reelection in a commanding victory over Democrat Beto O'Rourke, turning back critics who blistered his handling of the Uvalde shooting, the deadly winter collapse of the state's electric grid and his signing an abortion ban with no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

Nationally, Abbott has taken his party's mantle on hardline immigration measures amid a feud with the Biden administration over record numbers of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. He continues to bus migrants to cities with Democratic mayors and preside over a $4 billion border security operation.

“With the Biden Administration missing in action, Texas is using every tool to protect our state,” he said.

Texas' new legislative session is the first since Democrats fled from the state Capitol to Washington, D.C., in 2021 in a dramatic quorum break to temporarily delay passage of new voting restrictions for weeks. Democrats remain vastly outnumbered in the Legislature and have little ability to stop Abbott's agenda, but struck an optimistic tone Tuesday.

“To the extent that the governor and other leaders focus on those bread-and-butter issues like education, jobs and infrastructure, I think there is plenty of opportunity for bipartisan work," said state Rep. Chris Turner, who was the Democratic House leader when his caucus bolted to Washington.

