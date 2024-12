Texans find momentum heading into bye with 23-20 win at Jaguars after knocking out QB Lawrence

The Texans (8-5) won for just the second time in five weeks and maintained a two-game lead in the AFC South.

“Yeah, it’s a win for us, a big win for us," Houston coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Now, we need a break. It’s been a long time. ... It's 13 weeks straight now. It’s been a long time and our guys, I think we felt that toward the end of the game. Our guys are gassed. The bye week is coming up at a perfect time for us.”

Mixon looked as if he had plenty left in the tank.

He became the third player in NFL history with at least 100 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown in six road games in the same season. He joined Tiki Barber of the New York Giants (2004) and Derrick Henry of Tennessee (2020) in accomplishing the feat. Mixon is the first to reach the marks in his first six road games of a season.

He carried 20 times, none bigger than his 8-yard gain on third-and-5 in the waning minutes that moved the chains and sealed the victory.

“Joe’s an old school running back," Ryans said. “He’s that guy that wants it 30 times, and he keeps getting better the more touches that he gets. So really proud of him to know he’s hurting and still push through. To still turn out yards, even when they’re loading the box, and still being able to find a way to get yards.”

C.J. Stroud completed 22 of 34 passes for 242 yards, with a 22-yard TD pass to Dalton Schultz early in the fourth quarter that essentially iced the game. It was Houston’s 12th win in its past 14 meetings with the Jaguars (2-10) and sixth in a row in Jacksonville.

Schultz became the latest tight end to burn the Jags, who have dropped five in a row and 15 of 18. He finished with five catches for 61 yards.

The game will be remembered for linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair's violent hit on Lawrence in the second quarter that prompted a sideline-clearing brawl. Al-Shaair hit Lawrence with an elbow as the defenseless quarterback slid to the ground following a 6-yard scramble.

Lawrence clinched both fists after the hit — movements consistent with what’s referred to as the “fencing response,” which can be common after a traumatic brain injury. He was on the ground for several minutes as teammates came to his defense.

Tight end Evan Engram and several others attacked Al-Shaair, whose latest perceived cheap shot could result in a suspension.

“It was a dirty hit," Engram said. "Obviously those hits are always in question. ... It just didn’t feel like a clean hit, so just go stick up for my quarterback.”

Lawrence eventually was helped to his feet and loaded into the front seat of a cart to be taken off the field. He was not transported to a hospital for tests. He was quickly ruled out with a concussion, though.

Mac Jones replaced Lawrence and threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns. He rallied the Jaguars from a 23-6 deficit in the fourth but didn't get the ball back.

“Sports are very emotional, especially when something like that happens,” Jones said of reaction to the hit on Lawrence. “We definitely came together as a team and fought hard for Trevor. Came up short at the end, but I feel like the guys responded.”

Key injuries

Along with Lawrence, the Jaguars lost cornerback Tyson Campbell (thigh) and safety Darnell Savage (ankle) to minor injuries.

Texans safety Jimmie Ward was evaluated for a concussion but cleared to return. Safety Eric Murray left with a hand injury. Schultz injured his right shoulder but returned.

Mack moves on

The Jaguars lost their running backs coach during the game. Kennesaw State announced Jerry Mack as its second head coach during the fourth quarter. Mack coached the game and is expected to move on afterward.

“It’s a great opportunity for him to become a head coach," Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said. “I just thank Jerry for what he’s done here. He’s really changed that running back room and has done some really good things for us. Wish him well.”

Up next

The Texans get a bye before hosting Miami on Dec. 15.

The Jaguars play another division opponent, at Tennessee next Sunday.

