Trial begins in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook damages lawsuit

He said his clients will ask for $150 million for emotional distress and reputational damage and more money in punitive damages.

Jones was in the courtroom Tuesday and only rarely seemed interested in watching the video clips of himself played for the jury. He sometimes fidgeted in his seat and occasionally shook his head while listening to the case being laid out against him.

Immediately after the plaintiffs' opening statement, Jones stepped outside of the courtroom to rant to reporters, calling it a “kangaroo court” and “show trial” that was an assault on the First Amendment.

Among those expected to testify Tuesday are Daniel Jewiss, who was the Connecticut State Police lead investigator of Sandy Hook, and Daria Karpova, a producer at Infowars.

In questioning the jury pool on Monday, Jones' attorney Andino Reynal acknowledged that Jones is a "very polarizing" and "controversial" figure, but he also said he'd ask the jury to cap the damages at $1.

During jury selection, most in the 100-person jury pool raised their hands when asked if they had heard of Jones, and nearly two dozen agreed when Reynal asked who among them had a “firm negative impression” of him.

“We’re very happy with the jury we’ve seated,” Reynal said. “It’s a very important First Amendment case. On trial right now is not just people’s freedom of speech, but it’s also people’s freedom to listen. To choose what they watch on television, to make those choices for themselves, instead of having a personal injury lawyer make those choices for them.”

The Texas court and another in Connecticut found Jones liable for defamation for his portrayal of the Sandy Hook massacre as a hoax involving actors aimed at increasing gun control. In both states, the judges issued default judgements against Jones without trials because he failed to respond to court orders and turn over documents.

In total, the families of eight of the Sandy Hook victims and an FBI agent who responded to the school are suing Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems.

Jones has since acknowledged that the shooting took place. During a deposition in April, Jones insisted he wasn't responsible for the suffering that Sandy Hook parents say they have endured because of the hoax conspiracy, including death threats and harassment by Jones' followers.

Jones claimed in court records last year that he had a negative net worth of $20 million, but attorneys for Sandy Hook families have painted a different financial picture.

Court records show that Jones’ Infowars store, which sells nutritional supplements and survival gear, made more than $165 million between 2015 and 2018. Jones has also urged listeners on his Infowars program to donate money.

The Texas trial begins about two months after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which is about 145 miles (235 kilometers) southwest of Austin. It was the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook.

___

Associated Press writer Paul J. Weber contributed to this report.