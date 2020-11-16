Tesla will be added to the benchmark S&P 500 index Dec. 21

Tesla shares have soared 387.8% this year as the company is finally making money on a consistent basis after years of losses and continues to hit milestones for deliveries of its vehicles. Tesla earned $331 million in the third quarter on revenue of $8.77 billion.

The company, led by Elon Musk, has a market value of $386.83 billion as of Monday's close. That would make it the tenth most valueable company in the S&P 500.