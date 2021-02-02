Tesla to fix touch screens, ending spat with US regulators

Under a Jan. 22 firmware update that covered 88% of the vehicles, customers will get an alert from one to six months before the screens malfunction, Tesla said. For vehicles with older firmware, drivers can “perform a shoulder check and use scthe mirrors” when backing up, and they can also manually clear the windshield if the climate controls on the screen aren’t visible.

Tesla says in documents that it will notify owners starting March 30 and will replace the processors.

Last June, the agency opened an investigation into complaints that the screens would malfunction. It upgraded the probe to an engineering analysis in November.

The recall request letter sent to Tesla said the agency has determined that the screens are defective because their computer processors have a finite number of program-and-erase cycles. NHTSA says the screens would fail in five to six years, which isn’t sufficient for safety-critical features.

“The lack of a functioning windshield defogging and defrosting system may decrease the driver’s visibility in inclement weather, increasing the risk of a crash,” the letter said.

In data submitted by Tesla, the agency found more than 12,000 customer complaints, field reports, warranty claims and other claims related to the screens, the letter said.

NHTSA also determined that the failure rate for the screens is higher than the rate for vehicles involved in prior recalls for similar problems.

Sending a recall request letter to an automaker rarely happens as most agree to the agency’s wishes. If Tesla had continued to refuse the recall, NHTSA would have held a public hearing and eventually would have taken the company to court.