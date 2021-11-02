Tesla skids 4% on Musk tweet that Hertz deal not signed

Shortly after the market close yesterday, an account called “Tesla Silicon Valley Club” tweeted an image of a graph showing Tesla's 8.5% gain Monday and thanked Musk. Musk replied “You're welcome! If any of this is based on Hertz, I’d like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet.”

Last Monday, Hertz announced that it was buying 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, one of the largest purchases of battery-powered cars in history. Financial details of the deal — such as how much Hertz was paying per car or the total price — were not revealed at the time.