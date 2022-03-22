Tesla opens 'Gigafactory' near Berlin, its 1st in Europe

"That's a different company risk culture," Habeck said, after being asked to compare Tesla's approach with the slow pace of German construction projects — such as Berlin's nearby new airport, which opened with a nine-year delay.
Environmental campaigners have warned that the factory could affect drinking water supplies in the region.
Tesla has dismissed those warnings. The company refused most media access to the site and the ceremony Tuesday.
Caption
The construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars is pictured in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
The construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars is pictured in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
Tesla cars are parked at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
Tesla cars are parked at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
The construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars is pictured in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
The construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars is pictured in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
Tesla cars are parked at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
Tesla cars are parked at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
Tesla cars are parked at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
Tesla cars are parked at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
Tesla cars are parked at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
Tesla cars are parked at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
The construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars is pictured in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
The construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars is pictured in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
The construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars is pictured in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Caption
The construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars is pictured in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Credit: Michael Sohn
Credit: Michael Sohn