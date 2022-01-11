Terrorism charge for suspect in South Africa Parliament fire

Mafe, who was described as homeless in his first court appearance, was arrested at the scene on the day the fire started and found with an explosive device, authorities said. The investigation has been taken over by a South African police unit that deals with high-profile crimes, and it said there could be more arrests.

The case has take a number of strange turns since Mafe was first implicated, including rumors circulating online that Mafe received military training in Russia. That was denied by his family.

Mafe has denied the charges against him and his defense lawyer claimed he is being used as a scapegoat to cover up failings in Parliament security.

Questions remain over why the Parliament fire sprinkler system didn't work. Government minister Patricia de Lille said at the time of the fire that a water valve had been turned off. But a preliminary report into the blaze pointed out some failings in Parliament's fire safety plan and said parts of the fire sprinkler system hadn't been serviced as often as they should have. The report also noted the system's water valve should have been locked in the open position.

There was another development on Tuesday when lawyer Dali Mpofu, who is a prominent member of an opposition political party in South Africa, appeared at the Cape Town courthouse and said he was joining Mafe's defense team.

Mpofu is also defending former South African president Jacob Zuma in his corruption trial.

