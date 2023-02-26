Terps roll in 2nd half, beat No. 21 Northwestern 75-59

The Terrapins (20-9, 11-7) finished 16-1 overall at home in Kevin Willard's first season as their coach, and they used unusually impressive 3-point shooting to turn back the Wildcats (20-9, 11-7). Maryland's win also clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title for No. 5 Purdue.

The Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5) now have a record 25 Big Ten championships, three more than Indiana, which is one of several teams that can still tie Purdue at the top this year. Remarkably, Maryland and Northwestern also are in that group. The Terps have made huge strides in Willard's first season at the helm, and Chris Collins' Wildcats entered the AP Top 25 this week before losing to Illinois and Maryland.