Te'o returns to Notre Dame, 1st public appearance in decade

“It’s always good to be home. There’s no place like home. But I want to make this real clear. It’s not about me. It’s not about one person. It’s about this whole family,” Te’o said speaking to fans before Notre Dame’s game against California.

Te’o received an enthusiastic response from fans. He attended Mass with the team at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on campus and then walked with the team before the game to the stadium. He stopped briefly with coach Marcus Freeman to address the crowd, with Touchdown Jesus as a backdrop.