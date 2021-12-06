Tennessee women back in top 10 of AP Top 25; SC still No. 1

The Blue Devils, who were last ranked on Nov. 1, 2018, are 8-0 this season. Duke played only four games last year before canceling the rest of the season because of COVID-19 concerns.

LSU (6-1) entered at No. 24 after beating then-No. 14 Iowa State last week. It's the first time the Tigers are in the Top 25 under new coach Kim Mulkey, who won three NCAA titles at Baylor before returning home. The Tigers were last ranked on Dec. 2, 2019.

“It’s a positive and shows these young players, ‘Hey, we’re headed in the right direction,’” Mulkey said. “We celebrate the little things. We’ll celebrate today. I’m going to show them."

Colorado (8-0) is No. 25, its first appearance since Dec. 26, 2016.

Oregon dropped out of the poll, ending a streak of 80 consecutive weeks ranked dating to the preseason poll in 2017 that was the sixth-longest active streak. Florida State and Florida Gulf Coast also fell out.

GOING STREAKING

Tennessee's long run in the top 10 would go back even further if not for finishing the final poll of the 1997 season at No. 11. Before that, the Lady Vols were in the top 10 every week since the final poll of the 1986 season.

CLIMBING COUGARS

BYU, which entered the poll last week, jumped five spots to No. 16. It's the best ranking ever for the school. BYU will be tested at Oklahoma on Friday.

STATS OF THE WEEK

Before Duke's win over Iowa, teams ranked in the top 10 had been 47-0 against unranked opponents. ... Aliyah Boston made 22 of her 24 shots from the field this week in wins over North Carolina A&T and Kansas State, and she averaged 25 points, 15.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks.

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 8 Maryland at No. 1 South Carolina, Sunday. The Terrapins will be the latest challenge for the Gamecocks, who have already beaten top-five teams N.C. State and UConn this season. Maryland rebounded from a pair of losses in the Bahamas to N.C. State and Stanford with wins over Miami and Rutgers.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper shouts in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: Matt Gentry Caption Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper shouts in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Caption Virginia Tech's Aisha Sheppard (2) shoots a 3-point basket over Jordan Walker (4) of Tennessee in the first half of an NCAA college women's basketball game in Blacksburg Va., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: Matt Gentry Caption Virginia Tech's Aisha Sheppard (2) shoots a 3-point basket over Jordan Walker (4) of Tennessee in the first half of an NCAA college women's basketball game in Blacksburg Va., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Caption South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso (10) passes the ball over Kansas State guard Rebekah Dallinger (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) Credit: Sean Rayford Caption South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso (10) passes the ball over Kansas State guard Rebekah Dallinger (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) Credit: Sean Rayford Credit: Sean Rayford

Caption North Carolina State guard Aziaha James (10) guards against Elon forward Ajia James (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Caption North Carolina State guard Aziaha James (10) guards against Elon forward Ajia James (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Caption North Carolina State forward Kayla Jones (25) reaches for the ball with Elon guard Vanessa Taylor (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Caption North Carolina State forward Kayla Jones (25) reaches for the ball with Elon guard Vanessa Taylor (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Caption Connecticut's Paige Bueckers shoots over Notre Dame's Madelyn Westbeld (34) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Caption Connecticut's Paige Bueckers shoots over Notre Dame's Madelyn Westbeld (34) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill