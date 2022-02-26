Tennessee woman sentenced for voter fraud gets new trial

Moses, a Black Lives Matter activist who ran for Memphis mayor in 2019, said she thought her probation from a 2015 guilty plea had ended, and that she could begin working to restore her voting rights, the Daily Memphian reported.

Moses said the Tennessee Department of Correction gave her a certificate saying her probation had ended, but then rescinded the certificate, the online newspaper reported.

Prosecutors said in a release that Moses' sentence was overturned and a new trial ordered because the “Tennessee Department of Correction failed to turn over a necessary document in the case.”

Judge Ward said Friday he was treating that error as “an inadvertent failure."