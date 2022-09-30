Tennessee high court reverses Judd death investigation order

The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released, but sent the case back to the lower court for another hearing. Judd's family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August, saying the police records contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd's death.

Releasing such details would inflict “significant trauma and irreparable harm” on the family, the petition said. It argued that the police investigative files are covered by an exemption to the state's public records law.