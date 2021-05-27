Tennessee bathroom law sponsor now says it has penalties

This week, Rudd said he did intend for the law to carry the criminal penalty and only “answered the question he was asked” during the committee meeting in March. When the AP asked him earlier this month about enforcement and penalties, Rudd did not mention the criminal penalties, saying district attorneys could ask a judge to force compliance and judges could seek “whatever judicial remedies the court deems appropriate" if a business won't post the signs, or people could file civil lawsuits.

In the March committee meeting, Rudd also said there would be “no state department overseeing this right now because there is no fine" and said it would be possible “someone could press charges, then it would be up to a sheriff and a DA to investigate.”

“So all the questions I got — 'does your bill provide any penalties?' — well, no, it’s already in code. I wasn’t asked that question,” Rudd told The Associated Press.

Democratic Rep. Bill Beck, who asked Rudd about what penalties would exist, said he misled his fellow lawmakers.

“It was a misleading statement to the entire, full State Committee, some 20 representatives,” Beck, who opposed the bill, told the AP. “Very discouraging to pass legislation with misleading answers.”

The misdemeanor penalty was only noted in a fiscal analysis of the bill from March that found there “will not be a sufficient number of Class B misdemeanor prosecutions" for governments to experience a significant financial impact.

The law requires that the following sign be posted wherever transgender people are not prevented from using the multi-person bathrooms, locker rooms or changing rooms of their choice: “This facility maintains a policy of allowing the use of restrooms by either biological sex, regardless of the designation on the restroom.”

Rudd has rebutted arguments that the law is discriminatory, noting it doesn't require limits on bathroom accessibility.

“It really protects the transgender community because at least if it’s on the door when you go in and that’s the business’s policy at least you know what to expect,” Rudd said.

How the bathroom law will be enforced remains uncertain. Authorized enforcers of the building code it was inserted into include “all state officials, now having jurisdiction or as directed by the governor,” the state fire marshal, local fire prevention or building officials, the fire department chief, some mayors, and county officials.

Amy Weirich, president of the state District Attorneys General Conference, said last week that the group was neutral on the bill because it “doesn’t speak to anything having to do with enforcement” and had nothing to do with district attorneys. In a follow-up Wednesday, she noted the requirement's placement within building safety code.

“Most of those matters are handled by fire marshals and building inspectors,” Weirich, Shelby County's district attorney, said in a statement. "The processes in many areas involve reviews and re-inspections and appeals to various boards or administrative agencies. We will continue to look into the nuances of this public chapter and note the effective date is July 1, several weeks in the future.”

The state attorney general’s office says it doesn’t appear it has enforcement authority. Spokespeople for the governor’s office and the department that includes the fire marshal’s office didn’t immediately provide further explanation after requests for comment.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk said his office “will not promote hate" and won't enforce the law.

Amy Allen, the mother of an 8th grade transgender son, speaks after a Human Rights Campaign round table discussion on anti-transgender laws Friday, May 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Conservative lawmakers nationwide introduced a flurry of anti-LGBTQ bills this year, but no state's political leaders have gone further than Tennessee in enacting new laws targeting transgender people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey