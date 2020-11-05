'Tenet' to head to home release in Dec. after theatrical run

“Tenet” will be available digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K just before the holidays, potentially bringing an end to its turbulent but singular run in theaters. The film remains the only major Hollywood release to test cinemas during COVID-19.

“Tenet” has managed to amass $350 million in box office worldwide, but it struggled to kickstart domestic moviegoing after opening stateside on Sept. 3. Contending with limited capacity regulations and theaters that remained closed in some states, the Warner Bros. release has so far grossed $53.8 million at the U.S. and Canadian box office.