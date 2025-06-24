Temperature in New York City reaches 100 degrees as eastern US swelters under extreme heat wave

Breaking: 4th Street Bridge will close in January ahead of spring demolition

A fruit vendor pushes her cart on the Brooklyn Bridge during a heatwave on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Olga Fedorova)

A fruit vendor pushes her cart on the Brooklyn Bridge during a heatwave on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Olga Fedorova)
Updated 7 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The temperature in New York City reached 100 degrees Tuesday as the eastern U.S. sweltered under an extreme heat wave.

Kennedy International Airport recorded 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) at midday, according to the National Weather Service.

Large swaths of the country were broiling under a heat dome, worsened by a humid atmosphere that’s circling the East.

After nearly 40 US cities broke record high marks Monday, the weather service expected dozens of records Tuesday when the heat dome should hit its peak.

But just as dangerous as triple digit heat is the lack of cooling at night, driven by that humidity.

Amtrak reported delays Tuesday due to speed restrictions caused by the heat on routes that went through Washington, Philadelphia and New York.

Elsewhere, the heat was proving dangerous. Two 16-year-old hikers were rescued from a mountain in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, late Monday afternoon, overcome by the heat, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. They were described as being in and out of consciousness and taken to a hospital.

The heat wave is especially threatening because it’s hitting cities like Boston, New York and Philadelphia early in the summer when people haven’t gotten their bodies adapted to the broiling conditions, several meteorologists said. The dome of high pressure that’s parking over the eastern United States is trapping hot air from the Southwest that already made an uncomfortable stop in the Midwest.

A park employee uses a sand blower to clear sand from a playground before opening it to children during a heatwave on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Olga Fedorova)

People exercise on the Brooklyn waterfront during a heatwave on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Olga Fedorova)

Working before the temperature hits 100 degrees today, Jeffrey Adcock cleans the reflecting pool in Lower Senate Park at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

With temperatures hovering near 100 degrees, a woman protects herself from the sun while walking through Boston Common, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

