BreakingNews
Reds sweep Rockies for 11th straight win; longest streak in 66 years
X

Tel Aviv University removes Sackler family, makers of OxyContin, from medical school's full name

Nation & World
28 minutes ago
Tel Aviv University says it has removed the Sackler family — known as the makers of OxyContin — from the full name of its medical school after decades of donations

JERUSALEM (AP) — Tel Aviv University announced on Wednesday that it has removed the Sackler family from the full name of its medical school after decades of donations from the makers of OxyContin.

The move came after years of petitions to pull the longtime donors' name from the campus while the Sacklers faced extensive lawsuits for their role in the opioid epidemic.

Last month an American court approved a plan for the maker of OxyContin to settle thousands of legal claims connected to the opioid epidemic while shielding the billionaire owners of Purdue Pharma, the Sackler family, from additional lawsuits.

The university said that “the Sackler family has kindly agreed to remove their name from the Faculty of Medicine” in order to allow new donors a chance to put their name on it, while it “gratefully acknowledges the multi-decade contributions of the Sackler family.”

The Sacklers have been donors to the university for 50 years, it said. According to an Associated Press investigation in 2019, the Sackler family had donated millions to academic institutions, including hundreds of thousands of dollars to Tel Aviv University — even as they faced growing scrutiny for helping fuel the opioid crisis in the United States.

In Other News
1
The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for...
2
Pentagon documents leak suspect Jack Teixeira pleads not guilty to...
3
Modi flexes India’s cultural reach on Yoga Day with backbends and...
4
Stock market today: Falling tech stocks slow Wall Street's rally
5
Proposed Minnesota nickel mine begins environmental review, would...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top