Teenager detained after 2 killed in a knife attack at shopping center in Czech Republic

Officials say two women have died after a knife attack at a shopping center in the Czech Republic
Police officers stand guard in a shopping area in Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic, at the site where two women have died in a knife attack, Thursday, Feb 20, 2025. (Josef Costarek/CTK via AP)

Nation & World
By Associated Press
30 minutes ago
X

PRAGUE (AP) — Two women have died in a knife attack on Thursday at a shopping center in the Czech Republic, officials said.

Police say they detained a teenage suspect in connection with the stabbings in a store in the city of Hradec Kralove, some 100 east of Prague.

Reports initially said the victims had been injured, one of them seriously, but police later said both had died. They were not identified.

A 16-year-old Czech national was detained by police about one 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) from the scene, shortly after the attack. A knife was found nearby.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala offered his condolences to the relatives of the dead.

“What has happened in Hradec Kralove today is an absolutely incomprehensible and horrible act,” he posted on X.

The motive for the attack was not immediately known.

Police say the situation was under control and there was no danger to the public. No other details were immediately available.

Police and ambulances are seen in a shopping area in Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic, where two women died after a knife attack, Thursday, Feb 20, 2025. (Josef Costarek/CTK via AP)

