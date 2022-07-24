Teenage grandson of Joe Gibbs set for Cup debut at Pocono

That opened the door for Gibbs to make his debut. Gibbs, third in the Xfinity Series points standings, said he had to pull over on the side of the highway and collect his thoughts when he got the call Saturday to replace Busch. Gibbs was already back in North Carolina and hopped on a racing simulator until 1 a.m. to get himself ready for his debut.

Gibbs has eight wins in 36 career Xfinity starts driving for a team owned by his grandfather.

“I'm very thankful just to come into this whole thing,” he said at his hauler. “I did not expect it at all. It means a lot. I'm going to very disciplined in these situations.”

Gibbs also thanked Jordan for the opportunity — “I always looked up to him” — but had not talked to NASCAR's most famous team owner.

Busch, in his second season driving for 23XI Racing, continued to drop hints of late that he's close to retirement but said Saturday “there’s no real game plan just yet” on when he might hang up the helmet.

Kurt Busch drives down the front stretch during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Kurt Busch (45) spins as he takes part in qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway, Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)