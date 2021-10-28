Teen pop star Olivia Rodrigo leads AMA nominees in her debut

Swift, who currently holds the record for the most awarded artist in AMA history, could further extend her streak. She is nominated for three awards total, including favorite pop album for “evermore.”

The AMAs added new categories this year, including favorite trending song, favorite gospel artist and favorite Latin duo or group.

Rapper Pop Smoke, who was killed in 2020, is nominated in three categories, including favorite hip-hop album and favorite hip-hop artist, and could win his first award posthumously.

Country star Morgan Wallen earned two nominations in country categories, but his recognition comes with an asterisk from MRC Live & Alternative, which produces the AMA Awards.

Wallen was caught on video using a racial slur at the beginning of the year, leading to other awards shows to disqualify him entirely or from certain categories. His 2021 album His "Dangerous: The Double Album" spent 10 consecutive weeks on the top of the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, despite the controversy over his comments. He has since apologized and his music returned to country radio airplay after a temporary suspension.

MRC Live & Alternative noted in their press release that his nominations were based on Billboard charts, but that he would not be included in the awards show, because “his conduct does not align with our core values.

“We plan to evaluate his progress in doing meaningful work as an ally to the Black community and will consider his participation in future shows,” MRC Live & Alternative said in the statement.