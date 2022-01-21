Teen Kai Owens makes Olympic moguls team, returning to China

Other athletes on the U.S. Olympic freestyle ski team roster include two-time defending Olympic halfpipe champion David Wise. He's joined by Alex Ferreira, the silver medalist at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, and three-time Olympian Aaron Blunck.

“I’ve taken the mentality that making the team was a dream and everything that happened beyond was a bonus,” Wise said in a statement. “I’m excited to take the run I’ve been working on for the past four years to China and see how it stacks up against the world’s best.”

On the women’s side, Brita Sigourney, the bronze medalist in the halfpipe in ’18, and Devin Logan, a silver medalist in slopestyle from ’14, made the squad.

Nick Goepper also was named to the team. He captured silver in slopestyle at the 2018 Pyeongchang and bronze four years earlier in Sochi as part of a U.S. medals sweep.

The U.S. aerials roster includes Ashley Caldwell, who made her fourth Olympic team.

___

U.S. Olympic ski halfpipe team: Sigourney, Logan, Hanna Faulhaber, Carly Margulies, Ferreira, Blunck, Wise, Birk Irving. Ski slopestyle/big air team: Maggie Voisin, Caroline Claire, Marin Hamill, Darian Stevens, Alex Hall, Goepper, Mac Forehand, Colby Stevenson. Skicross team: Tyler Wallasch. Aerials team: Caldwell, Kaila Kuhn, Megan Nick, Winter Vinecki, Chris Lillis, Eric Loughran, Justin Schoenefeld. Moguls team: Olivia Giaccio, Jaelin Kauf, Owens, Hannah Soar, Cole McDonald, Nick Page, Dylan Walczyk, Brad Wilson.

___

