Teen charged in killings poses with 'Silver Spoons' actor

Kyle Rittenhouse is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz during a demonstration Aug. 25 that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. He posted bond through his attorney at about 2 p.m. Friday.

Hours after being released, L. Lin Wood of Atlanta, who is a member of Rittenhouse's defense team, tweeted a photo of Rittenhouse, Ricky Schroder and attorney John Pierce, under a title of "FREE AT LAST!!!" Lin earlier tweeted that a donation from Schroder helped put Rittenhouse's bond fundraising effort "over the top."