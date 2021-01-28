Teen charged in fatal shootings of 5 at Indianapolis home

Indianapolis police Chief Randal Taylor has said that the deadly shootings were the largest mass casualty shooting in the city in more than a decade and represented “a different kind of evil” than the violent, drug-related crimes and “violence driven by poverty or desperation” that often results in killings.

Although Raymond Childs III is a juvenile, because he is 17 he was charged as an adult because state law specifies that any individual at least 16 years of age will be charged as an adult if they are accused of committing certain felonies, including murder and attempted murder.

___

This story has been updated to correct that Raymond Ronald Lee Childs III is accused of shooting his father, stepmother, two teenage relatives and a pregnant woman who was in a relationship with someone in the home, not that he is accused of fatally shooting his parents, two teenage siblings and his 18-year-old brother’s pregnant girlfriend, based on information released by prosecutors.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department work the scene Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Indianapolis where five people, including a pregnant woman, were shot to death early Sunday inside an Indianapolis home. The pregnant woman who was taken to an area hospital, both she and the unborn child died despite life-saving efforts. (Justin L. Mack/The Indianapolis Star via AP) Credit: Justin L. Mack Credit: Justin L. Mack

