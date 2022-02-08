Teen arrested in murder probe that led to fatal SWAT raid

The teen was arrested Monday afternoon in the southeastern Minnesota city of Winona, the St. Paul Police Department said Tuesday on Twitter. He was booked into the juvenile detention center on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 10 killing of Otis Elder and was expected to be charged Tuesday.

The death of Locke, who was Black, angered his family and activists, who questioned the initial police account of the shooting. Hundreds of people turned out for a rally Saturday in downtown Minneapolis and students in area high schools were planning a walkout Tuesday. It has also prompted an immediate reexamination of no-knock arrest warrants, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey last week announcing a moratorium while the city brings in outside experts to study its policy, and some state lawmakers plan to push for a statewide ban.