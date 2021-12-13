Teen accused in Michigan high school shooting due in court

Ethan Crumbley is charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other counts for the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit.

The purpose of Monday's hearing is to prepare for the next hearing, set for Dec. 20, at which a judge would hear evidence and decide whether there's enough evidence to send Crumbley to trial. It's possible that the case could be put on hold if his attorney seeks a mental competency exam.