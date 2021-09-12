Teddy Bridgewater throws 2 TDs, Broncos pound Giants 27-13

The Giants, who are coming off a 6-10 season under then first-year coach Joe Judge, have not been to the playoffs since 2016, and only once since winning their fourth Super Bowl in February 2012.

Denver won the ball possession battle 35:08 to 24:52 as its offense converted 7 of 15 on third down and 3 of 3 on fourth down.

The Broncos came into the season opener off a perfect preseason and they showed that was not a fluke. Von Miller, playing for the first time since 2019, had an early sack and finished with two sacks. Aided by his big run, Gordon finished with 101 yards on 11 carries.

Denver took a 10-7 lead on a 2-yard pass from Bridgewater to Patrick with 8 seconds left in the first half. It capped a 7-play, 57-yard drive that featured a 14-yard pass from Bridgewater to Courtland Sutton on a fourth-and-2 from the Giants 49.

New York had taken the lead on the catch and run by Shepard on the series after McManus' field goal.

INJURIES

Broncos: LB Bradley Chubb missed the game with an ankle injury. Second-year wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field in the third quarter and did not return. He had six catches for a team-high 72 yards.

Giants: Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram missed the game with a calf injury.

UP NEXT

Broncos: At the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 19.

Giants: Short turnaround. At Washington on Thursday night.

Caption Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) calls to teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption Denver Broncos' Tim Patrick (81) breaks a tackle by New York Giants' James Bradberry (24) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) protects the ball from New York Giants' Lorenzo Carter (59) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) reacts after he was injured on a play after he was tackled by New York Giants' Logan Ryan (23) and James Bradberry (24) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) is tackled by Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger