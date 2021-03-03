Technology stocks lead indexes lower as yields resume climb

“The good news to remember is there are other groups taking the baton,” said Ryan Detrick, chief investment strategist for LPL Financial, referring to banks and energy companies benefiting from higher rates, even as tech stocks take a hit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average wavered between small gains and losses. The technology-heavy Nasdaq was down 2.4%.

Wall Street continues to look to Washington, where economic data, comments out of the Federal Reserve and President Joe Biden’s stimulus package remain front and center. Treasury yields hit the psychologically important 1.50% mark last week as investors braced for stronger economic growth but also a possible increase in inflation.

“Some higher inflation at the beginning of a new economic expansion is perfectly normal,” Detrick said.

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard sought to calm financial markets by emphasizing that the Fed, while generally optimistic about the economy, is still far from raising interest rates or reducing its $120 billion a month in asset purchases.

Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell will speak Thursday on monetary policy. Investors heard from him last week when he testified in front of Congress, but the format — a question-and-answer session with The Wall Street Journal — is likely to be more illuminating than Powell's calculated answers to politicians.

The big piece of data investors will get will be the February jobs report on Friday. Economists surveyed by FactSet expect employers created 225,000 jobs last month. The report also includes numbers for how much wages are rising across the economy, a key component of inflation.

Overall, the economic outlook has been brightening in recent weeks following a surprisingly strong retail sales report which showed that $600 stimulus payments approved in late December had translated into a January jump in retail sales that was the strongest since June.

With prospects rising for passaged of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion covid relief package with $1,400 individual payments and good news on vaccine distribution, private forecasters have been busy revising upward their economic forecasts.

Many believe the economy this year could see a rebound with growth coming in at the strongest pace since 1984. That would mark a significant rebound from last year when the economy contracted by the largest amount since 1946.

___

AP Economics Writer Martin Crutsinger contributed.