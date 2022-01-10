Technology sector leads stocks lower again on Wall Street

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.80% from 1.76% late Friday.

Every sector in the benchmark S&P 500 fell, though sectors that are considered less risky, including utilities and household goods makers, held up better than the rest of the market.

Elsewhere in the market a mix of deal news and financial updates moved several large stocks.

Take-Two Interactive, maker of "Grand Theft Auto", plunged 14.4% after announcing a deal to buy Zynga, which makes "Words With Friends" and "Farmville" and jumped 44.7%.

Athletic apparel maker Lululemon Athletica fell 5.6% after warning investors that a surge in virus cases hurt its fourth-quarter financial results. Medical products maker and distributor Cardinal Health fell 9.5% after saying that supply chain problems will hurt profits for its medical segment.

Investors have a busy week of economic reports and corporate earnings.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department will give Wall Street an update on how inflation is impacting prices with its Consumer Price Index for December. The agency will release give investors details on how inflation is impacting businesses with its Producer Price Index for December on Thursday.

On Friday, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo will report their latest quarterly financial results.