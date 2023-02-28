Tears for school shooting survivor's 'American Idol' tryout

“Facts,” Louis said.

“This is not OK. You should be singing here because you love music,” Perry said.

Wiping away tears, Richie said: “We have tolerated this for so long, too long. It’s become a norm.”

Louis told KTRK-TV in Houston that the song he chose for his audition, "Stone" by Whiskey Myers, was in honor of his friend Chris Stone, who was one of the students killed.

The 21-year-old mattress salesman said he didn’t realize he had a talent for singing until about a year ago when he posted a video online of him singing at work. The video went viral, he said, getting thousands of views.

Just before the judges unanimously voted to send Louis to the next round in Hollywood, Perry said, “I hope that you remind people that we have to change because you know what, I’m scared too.”

“We’ve got to change and I hope you can just lead. Can you do me that favor?” Perry said.

“For myself, for my school, for you,” Louis said.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, then a 17-year-old student, has been charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths.

Pagourtzis, now 22, has been ruled incompetent to stand trial and has been receiving mental health treatment at a state hospital since early December 2019. Earlier in February, a judge ordered that he be held at the hospital for up to another year. Santa Fe is located about 35 miles (55 kilometers) southeast of Houston.