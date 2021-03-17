Team NZ beats Luna Rossa 7-3 to retain the America's Cup

The victory was New Zealand’s fourth in an America's Cup match after triumphs in 1995, 2000 and 2017, and its second successful defense. The Kiwis had a 5-0 win over Luna Rossa on the same waters 20 years ago. Italy is yet to win the America’s Cup.

Luna Rossa was a gallant challenger and chivalrous runner-up. After congratulating Team New Zealand, helmsman Francesco Bruni said Luna Rossa had answered its doubters.

“I think we proved to the world that we can do it," he said. "It’s been hard luck the last couple of days but definitely we’ve done a fantastic job as a team.”

With its nation on tenterhooks, Team New Zealand sailed a faultless race Wednesday on a racecourse full of shifts and pitfalls to win the match at its first opportunity.

Disadvantaged at the start by starboard entry, it sailed flawlessly in the pre-start to win the right side of the course which was favored early as the wind tipped 15 degrees to the right.

After twice crossing in front of Luna Rossa, the Kiwis headed to the left and rounded the first mark 7 seconds ahead. Team New Zealand headed back to the left at the top of the first run but the race closed up in lighter wind at the bottom of the course.

Halfway through the six-leg race New Zealand was 27 seconds ahead. Rounding the last mark it led by 49 seconds and, with no sign of tension on the New Zealand boat, the race was all but over.

In retrospect, the early reports that Team New Zealand had the faster boat seem to have been borne out.

The New Zealanders had stressed speed in the design process, coming up with a flat and aerodynamic hull and smaller foils which create less drag.

Luna Rossa had taken a different approach, going for larger foils for more stability and maneuverability.

Those contrasting design approaches were evident in the two races on each of the first three days of the match, when the teams traded wins to 3-3.

Observers began to doubt New Zealand’s speed advantage but speed on its own isn’t decisive. On the short and narrow courses of this America’s Cup, the races were being won by the boat that won the start. Like a slow person on an escalator, the leading boat could stick out its elbows and prevent the boat behind from overtaking.

That also was due in part to the wind effects of the massive sails. When racing in close proximity, the leading boat casts a huge wind shadow over the trailing boat: helsman Peter Burling described it as taking a chunk out of the wind.

That changed in the seventh race when Team New Zealand pulled off a pass for the first time in the series. Luna Rossa had been expert in protecting its leads but in the seventh race it gave Team New Zealand separation and the defender, sailing free, was able to bring its speed edge to bear.

The eighth race is the one for which this match will be long remembered. Again, it began close with Luna Rossa in front and Team New Zealand trying to pass. The defender, quick downwind, looked likely to roll past Luna Rossa on the fourth leg. Instead, it gybed in Luna Rossa’s wind shadow, lost speed and fell off its foils.

Luna Rossa sailed to a lead of more than 4 minutes but, after trying to tack in a dying breeze, also came off the foils. Team New Zealand rose up, regained speed and sailed past, from a four-minute deficit to a four-minute lead.

New Zealand broke the deadlock and took a 5-3 lead.

The ninth race on Tuesday was the closest of the match. Luna Rossa led again but by only one second at the first gate and by no more than nine seconds around the next three marks. But it split from Team New Zealand at the leeward mark, headed to the left side of the course and the New Zealanders showed speed again to sail past.

Eventually it may be regretted that all races in the match were sailed in light winds and the full potential of these amazing boats wasn’t seen.

But there were no regrets for Team New Zealand as St. Patrick's Day 2021 became a date of importance in the history of the America's Cup.

___

Team New Zealand helmsman Pete Burling holds the America's Cup trophy aloft after defeating Italy's Luna Rossa in race 10 of the America's Cup on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Team New Zealand has retained the America's Cup by beating Italian challenger Luna Rossa 7-3 in the 36th match for sailing's oldest trophy. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP) Credit: Andrew Cornaga Credit: Andrew Cornaga

Emirates Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling sprays his teammates with champagne after defeating Italy's Luna Rossa in race ten of the America's Cup on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Team New Zealand defeated Luna Rossa 7-3 to retain the America's Cup. (Chris Cameron/Photosport via AP) Credit: Chris Cameron Credit: Chris Cameron

Emirates Team New Zealand, left, races Italy's Luna Rossa in race 10 of the America's Cup on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Team New Zealand defeated Luna Rossa 7-3 to retain the America's Cup. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP) Credit: Andrew Cornaga Credit: Andrew Cornaga

Fans celebrate as Emirates Team New Zealand races Italy's Luna Rossa in race 10 of the America's Cup on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Team New Zealand defeated Luna Rossa 7-3 to retain the America's Cup. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP) Credit: Andrew Cornaga Credit: Andrew Cornaga

Emirates Team New Zealand, right, leads Italy's Luna Rossa in race ten of the America's Cup on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chris Cameron/Photosport via AP) Credit: Chris Cameron Credit: Chris Cameron

Italy's Luna Rossa skipper Max Sirena, centre, addresses the crowd following their loss to Emirates Team New Zealand in race ten of the America's Cup on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour, Wednesday, March 17, 2021.Team New Zealand has retained the America's Cup by beating Italian challenger Luna Rossa 7-3 in the 36th match for sailing's oldest trophy. (Chris Cameron/Photosport via AP) Credit: Chris Cameron Credit: Chris Cameron

Auckland mayor Phil Goff, centre, watches as Emirates Team New Zealand races Italy's Luna Rossa in race 10 of the America's Cup on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Team New Zealand defeated Luna Rossa 7-3 to retain the America's Cup. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP) Credit: Andrew Cornaga Credit: Andrew Cornaga